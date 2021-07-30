Christopher Anthony Joyner, 40, of Leland passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Anthony was born May 27, 1981, son of Tina Joyner Lewis and Larry Lewis.
Survivors include Angela Booth; daughter, Serenity Joyner; son, London Joyner; mother, Tina Lewis; father, Larry Lewis; sister, Amber Lewis; grandparents, Doris Knight and Roy and Donna Joyner; nieces, Alyssa Lewis-Dunlap and Remedi Bass; and extended family members and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.