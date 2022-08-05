Jane Botsford Corrie

Jane Botsford Corrie, 86, passed away on July 15, 2022 in Hospice Care at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ruth and William Botsford, and brother, Daniel of Grosse Pointe, Michigan.

