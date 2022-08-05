Jane Botsford Corrie, 86, passed away on July 15, 2022 in Hospice Care at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
She was predeceased by her parents, Ruth and William Botsford, and brother, Daniel of Grosse Pointe, Michigan.
She graduated from Denison University in 1957.
She was happily married to her husband, Bruce, for 65 years.
Jane was a talented artist who enjoyed painting in watercolor and oil. She painted pictures of homes for a real estate company, taught nursery school, served as camp art director, and worked as a bank teller.
She belonged to the Artisans Society at St. James in Southport, North Carolina where she and her husband resided for 21 years.
She played the bells and was a Stephen Minister at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport, before she and Bruce moved to Abernathy Laurels in Newton, North Carolina, where they became members of Friendship United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband Dr. Bruce Corrie; daughters Linda Hoke (Alan) and Bonnie Estes (Joe); six grandchildren, Virginia Wooten (Adam), Corrie Howell, Loy Hoke, Rosalie Howell, Kelli Ervin (Chris) and Thomas Estes; two great-grandchildren Emma Jane Wooten and Hunter Tomlin; and five nieces, Cindy Botsford (Jim), Krista Botsford, Suzanne Del Cid (Vince), Jean Wortman (Jim), and Carolyn Corrie-Tannen (Robert).
The funeral was held at Mt. Herman Lutheran Church in Statesville on July 16, after a visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a graveside service.
A memorial will be held in at Trinity United Methodist Church, Southport, at a later date.
