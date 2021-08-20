Christopher Michael “Chris” Hayes, age 48, of Bolivia, North Carolina went to be with Jesus on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 12:23 a.m.
Chris was born September 5, 1972 in Davidson County, North Carolina, son of John Davis Hayes, Sr. and Gail Kimbrell Hayes.
To Chris, his wife was his world and his children and grandchildren were his life.
He was a skydiver, and other than being a master carpenter, he was a Jack of all trades and a master of none.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Lori King Hayes; six children, Tiffany Hayes, Courtney Carroll, Joshua Hayes, Samantha Hayes, Jessica Roseberry, and Devyn Chaney; 16 grandchildren; and three brothers, John Davis Hayes, Jr., Kevin Hayes, and Adam Hayes.
In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Hayes family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.