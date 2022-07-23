Dr. Currie Dean Barker, 92, of Oak Island, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Dean was born September 1, 1929 in Alamance County to the late Paul Gilliam Barker and Myrtle Wagoner Barker.
Dean graduated from Elon College and the Southern College of Optometry and practiced optometry for over 35 years in Graham, Southport/Oak Island and High Point.
He was a member of Ocean View United Methodist Church where he once served on the Board of Trustees and participated on disaster teams and various church committees.
A man with a servant’s heart, he served in various organizations including the Graham Jaycees, Oak Island Lions Club and Habitat for Humanity. He was also an avid fisherman and private pilot.
In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Barker Hall; his brothers, Thomas Wayne Barker and Charles Ervin Barker; and his daughter, Sandra Barker Reutzel.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy Warren Barker; daughter, Diane Barker Tripp (Roger) of Lexington, North Carolina; daughter, Valorie Barker Hallenbeck of Cary, North Carolina; sister, Doris Barker Roscoe of Sanford, North Carolina; granddaughters, Lauren Ashley Whitley (Matthew) of Durham, North Carolina and Kathryn Reutzel Smith (Ken) of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandson, Christopher Dean Reutzel (Candice) of Angier, North Carolina; and five great-grandchildren.
A private service for family and close friends will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at Ocean View United Methodist Church.