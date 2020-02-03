Jackie McNair Hall, age 65, died peacefully unto the Lord in her home on Friday, January 31, 2020 following a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family with no medications required.
She was the daughter of the late Charles Edward McNair and Sadie Lou (Kennedy) McNair.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Daniel Crawford Hall, MD, of Southport; her siblings, Tony Charles McNair of Rockingham; Terry McNair Spencer of Carthage; and William Kenneth McNair of Carthage; her sons, Daniel Crawford Hall, Jr., of Rockingham and Callip Lane Hall of Whispering Pines; her grandchildren, Dan Hall III, Sadie Hall, Ella Marie Hall and Mary Winborne Hall; her extended family; and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was born Jackie Sue McNair on November 14, 1954, in Moore County, North Carolina. In her youth, she attended Pinecrest High School and furthered her education at Forsyth Technical Community College, honing business and interpersonal skills that would later help her lead teams of staff within the First Health Medical system in Moore, Richmond, Hoke and Cumberland counties.
Jackie loved gospel music, her family, decorating, cooking and the beach. Aside from her grandchildren, and her dogs, Tupelo and Gracie Belle, Jackie’s biggest joy in life was helping people. As a young wife, Jackie and her husband were house parents at the Methodist Children’s Home in Winston Salem for children ages 6-12. She later became a real estate agent before becoming co-founder and office manager of Carolina Family Medicine PA in Rockingham, where she served as office manager for 30 years. She was also an executive member of the Medical Group Management Association.
Some of her most rewarding accomplishments were helping members of the community through the medical practice who could not afford medications or adequate care. She worked diligently to see that people received access or were offered solutions. Jackie also partnered with the prison systems of North and South Carolina to institute programs for conducting free physicals and screenings, enabling former prisoners to have pathways to re-entry into the workforce and community.
Jackie attended First Baptist Church in Rockingham and was an active member of the Building Committee. She also served in the soup kitchen in Rockingham.
She and Danny retired from their careers at Carolina Family Medicine in 2018 and moved to Southport. In her final years, she dedicated her life to helping her sons and siblings raise their families, as well as serving as a loyal and loving wife.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service in Southport, followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. with Reverend Mark Hicks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lower Cape Fear Lifecare at 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422.
