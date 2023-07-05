Wales Dale Edwards, 77, of Oak Island, North Carolina took his final breath with his loving family on June 29, 2023. He was a dearly loved brother, husband, father, and grandfather.

Dale was born May 17, 1946 in Greenville, South Carolina. He was the fourth son of the late James Hoyt Edwards, Sr. and Estelle Irene Edwards.

