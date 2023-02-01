Erica Beal

Erica Dawn Beal, 97, a resident of Oak Island, North Carolina, for the past 17 years, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2023.

The daughter of Dr. Eric Stewart Marshall, the physician and cartographer on Sir Ernest Shackleton’s pioneering five-man expedition to the Antarctic in 1908, Dawn was born in Farnborough, England, on February 10, 1925. She grew up there and in more remote Kenya, West Africa. Her maternal grandfather, Sir William Treacher, was the first English governor of Borneo.

To plant a tree in memory of Erica Beal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.