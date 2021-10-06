Evelyn Mae Sasser, age 87, of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021.
Evelyn was born November 6, 1933 in Whiteville, North Carolina, daughter of the late Henry Jordan and Ruth Bell Jordan.
She and her late husband Jack owned and operated Harbor House Marina Motel and Restaurant in Oak Island from 1970 to 1988. They also served in the Oak Island VFW for many years.
After retirement, they moved to Live Oak, Florida for four years. Evelyn relocated to Ocean Isle Beach to be closer to family after the death of her husband.
Painting and yardwork were her favorite hobbies. She grew many beautiful flowers and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.bEvelyn was a very godly woman who loved the Lord and lived her life being a mother, grandmother, and serving God.
Survivors include four children, Jackie Sasser Long and husband Thomas of Newport News, Virginia, Danny Sasser of Holden Beach, Jimmy Sasser and wife Sheila of Little River, South Carolina, and Tommy Sasser of Ocean Isle Beach; two sisters, Virginia Moore of Old Dock and Lois Williamson of Santee, South Carolina; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and nine great great grandchildren.
Funeral services was Wednesday, October 6, at eleven o’clock in the morning at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina with Reverend Charles Drew officiating. Burial will follow in Palmyra Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, North Carolina 28422.
