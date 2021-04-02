Mr. Bert Walls of Southport and formerly of Garner, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2021 surrounded by his four children.
He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Bert was a Mason and a member of the Garner Lodge #701 and Lodge of the Nine Sisters #773 of Raleigh.
He was a member of Aversboro Road Baptist Church in Garner, having served as a Deacon, and was also a member of the choir.
Bert was instrumental in youth sports throughout Brunswick County.
He was a police officer for the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department and retired from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office as a sergeant. Bert was a founding member of the Boiling Spring Lakes Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Bert was preceded in death by his parents, Freeman and Ruth Dotson Walls.
Survivors include a daughter, Lisa Kinsella; sons, Woody Walls (Criss), Joseph Walls (Tracey), and John Walls (Elizabeth); brothers, Danny Walls (Sharon) and Jackie Walls (Judy); grandchildren, Brittany Johnson, Jamie Watts, Mary Kathryn Kinsella, Jon Kinsella, Adrien Walls, Jarrett Walls, Jeremy Walls, Whitney Walls, Cassidy Walls, Lily Walls, Finnegan Walls, Elijah Walls, Emerson Walls, Alexander Walls, Kathryn Manis, Hunter Manis, Kimberly Williams, and Connor Walls; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Morgan, Lane Gore, Weston Watts, and Isaiah Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Southport at a later date, along with a service in Garner at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 10820, Southport, NC 28461; Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422; or the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, N.C. 27585.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.