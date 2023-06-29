Longtime Long Beach resident Robert Andrew Rhyne passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Robert was born on April 11, 1948 to Richard Rhyne and Mary T. Rhyne.
Raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Robert graduated from Broughton High School and went on to pursue an undergraduate degree at East Carolina University followed by a Masters in Education Administration at University of North Carolina Central. His first job following graduation was as an educator which eventually led to a lengthy career as a public school administrator.
He married his former wife and mother to his children, Martha Shortridge, in 1969. They and their two children, Robert and Ginger, and moved to Long Beach in the late 1970s.
Robert, or “Bob,” was a prominent member of the island community. As Principal of South Brunswick Middle School, he loved his students, staff and families. In support of his beloved community, he ran the Brunswick Learning Center. He was an avid supporter of the surfing community and founded the Oak Island Labor Day Surf-Off, the Fourth of July Beach Day surf contest, and the Brunswick Surf League in the 1980s-90s. He also enjoyed golf and organized many tournaments to benefit the Learning Center.
Above all, Bob fiercely loved his friends. He never met a stranger and developed strong relationships all throughout his life. He lived by the principles of working hard (playing hard too), keeping your word and always taking care of others. Among the many life lessons he handed down, one quote remembered by his son is “Even though banana peels are organic you can’t just throw them anywhere.”
He will be fondly remembered by his family, friends, colleagues, and countless individuals he impacted along the way. His warm, fun and generous spirit reached many and will live on forever.
Bob is survived by his two children, Robert C. Rhyne and Ginger Davenport; three grandsons, Mercer Rhyne, Bennett Rhyne and Reed Davenport; one brother, Richard Rhyne; one nephew and two nieces; as well as many cousins.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Rhyne family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
