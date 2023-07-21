Sandra Farmer Dozier Jul 21, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sandra Farmer Dozier, 80, of Wilmington passed away on July 18th, 2023. Arrangements provided by Wilmington Funeral & Cremation. To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Dozier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Law Religion Advertising Letters to the Editor Not entertained Will of the public Some true facts Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Oak Island 'Tide Sit-in' makes a big splash St. James founder Homer Wright receives state award Rezoning for Sellers Street property passes 4-1 South Brunswick Ponytails win state Dixie Softball title Noise ordinance amendment allows flexibility for trash pickups