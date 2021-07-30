Shired Gallop “Sheri” Roberts, 61, of Boiling Spring Lakes passed away on July 10, 2021.
Sheri was born September 2, 1959 in Greensboro, North Carolina, daughter of the late Floyd Orville Gallop and Jeneane Clark Gallop.
Sheri enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. She loved to cook and her husband Randy loved to eat.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Randy Roberts; two daughters, Dawn Smith and Shannon Smith; two grandchildren, Jamey Starnes and Brianna Starnes; two brothers, Steve Gallop and Randy Gallop; and a sister, Martha Babson.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paws Place, 242 George II Hwy SE, Winnabow, NC 28479.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.