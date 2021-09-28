It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Janet Levins of St. James, North Carolina on September 21, 2021 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center following a short illness.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Janet Ruff and her husband, John Levins.
Janet was a graduate of Hunter College and Columbia University in New York.
Janet moved to St. James in 2001 after retirement as an Administrator with the New York City Department of Social Services.
Janet was born on Staten Island, New York and lived in Manhattan for many years prior moving to North Carolina. After moving to St. James, she became active in the Service Club and the Vintage Ladies. More recently she was active in Liberal Ladies and the Southport Indivisibles. She was an avid N.Y. Yankees and N.Y. Giants fan, as well.
Janet leaves behind to cherish her memory her brother, Gary Ruff and sister-in-law, Betty Ann Ruff of St. James; her loving nephews, Kevin Ruff and wife Heidi, and Timothy Ruff, all of Scottsdale, Arizona; niece, Katie Irwin from Barryville, New York; two grandnephews and a grandniece; as well as many dear and wonderful friends.
To honor Janet’s wishes, there will be no memorial service. The family will have a private remembrance in the future.
Her remembrance is available on the Brunswick Funeral Home website, www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
“Grieve not, nor speak of me with tears; but laugh and talk of me as if I were beside you. For who knows but I shall be, oft times.” Isla Paschal Richardson