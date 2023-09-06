Robert “Bob” Raeside Varrell, age 81, of Southport (BSL), North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia, North Carolina.
Robert was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire to the late Mary Raeside and Joseph O. Varrell on September 12, 1941.
Bob went to school in Rye, New Hampshire and graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1959 and New England College in Henniker.
Bob married Sylvia E. Drake on August 17, 1960 in Rye, New Hampshire (they just celebrated their 60th anniversary).
He was a school teacher in Saugerties, New York for 35 years, teaching U.S. History, American Studies and Practical Law, a course he developed for graduating seniors dealing with everyday law. He coached the high school golf team for 20 years, with 286 wins and two losses. Bob also taught beginners golf at the community college.
He is survived by his wife Sylvia; son, Christopher Varrell and his spouse, Pamela; sister-in-law, Susan McCullough and her spouse, John; and two cousins, Donna and Linda.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at New Creations Worship Center in Boiling Spring Lakes.
The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Dosher Hospital in Southport, North Carolina, SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia, North Carolina, and SOAR in Southport, North Carolina.
The family gives sincere thanks to Dosher Hospital, Dr. Paul Armstrong and Dr. Meachum, Lower Cape Fear Lifecare, Dr. Rebecca Lee, and the nurses.