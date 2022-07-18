Harriet Cole Guyton of Southport, North Carolina passed away on July 16 at the age of 80.
She was the daughter of the late Elwood and Adrienne Cole of Carolina Beach, North Carolina.
Harriet learned early that a life without Christ at the center is a life without hope or purpose.
Harriet received her Bachelor’s Degree from Meredith College and was passionate about Christian education. She was retired from teaching at Southport Christian School.
She was most thankful for her family who brought her immeasurable joy.
Harriet was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, J. Banks Guyton; great granddaughter Monroe Grace Learnard; sisters, Carolyn Cole Williams and Patsy Cole Bedsole; and nephew, Bryan Williams.
Harriet is survived by her daughter, Lisa Guyton Kjome and husband David of Southport, North Carolina, and son, John B. Guyton Jr. of Wheaton, Illinois; granddaughters, Ashley Kjome Zik and husband James, Abby Kjome, Hayley Guyton Learnard and husband Joel, Victoria Guyton, and Paige Guyton; great-grandsons Mason Banks Kjome, Banks Joseph Leonard and Justin David Zik; brother, Robert C. Cole of Carolina Beach; as well as special nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, July 23, at Beach Road Baptist Church in Southport at 3 p.m.
A private graveside service will take place on Sunday, July 24, at Mountain Rest Cemetery in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southport Christian School’s Harriet Guyton Memorial Fund. Donations may be sent to 4457 A Flagship Avenue, Southport, NC 28461 or through the following link: https://bngn.blackbaud.school/?id=mufkk0d5fsm