Charles “Jack” Moore was born in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 23, 1940.
He graduated from Hamlet High School and received an Engineering degree from North Carolina State University.
Charles “Jack” Moore was born in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 23, 1940.
He graduated from Hamlet High School and received an Engineering degree from North Carolina State University.
After graduating from NC State, he served as an officer in the United States Army stationed at Fort Benning in Macon, Georgia.
After serving in the military, Jack started his career at Worthington Corporation in Maryland. He then went on to work at Chatham Manufacturing in Elkin, North Carolina, where he served as Chief Engineer and Vice President. While in Elkin, he served as the President of the Jaycees and Town Commissioner for 20 years. He then went on to work as President at Northern Chatham Bedding in New Jersey before he retired from the United States Postal Service in Columbia, South Carolina.
In retirement, Jack and his beloved wife, Dot, moved to Oak Island where he volunteered for Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter. He served as the Chair of the Oak Island ABC Board and as a board member of Oak Island Board of Adjustments.
Jack was a member of the Ocean View Methodist Church in Oak Island.
Jack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dot Moore; son, Charles Jack Moore III (Jill); daughter, Connie Murphy (Doug); grandchildren, Meagan McFarland (Chris), Emily Cooper (Ross), Joseph Brutto (Christine), Nick Brutto, and Parker Murphy (Lauren); great-granddaughters, Ava McFarland, Eisley McFarland and Charlotte Cooper; and brother-in-law, Benny Sharpe (Judy).
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Moore; mother, Catherine Moore; brother, Bobby Moore; and sister, Linda Sharpe.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jack’s name to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 (www.lifecare.org) or to Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter, 1638 East Beach Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465 (www. https://www.seabiscuitwildlifeshelter.org/donate).
Peacock–Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.