Marie Lise Lorraine Gosselin Eichorn (Lorraine), age 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones early Thursday, April 15, 2021 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Melissa Lewis (Dary) of Southport, North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Debra Eichorn of Sunset Harbor, North Carolina; grandchildren, Linsy Abernethy (Quentin) of Town Creek, North Carolina, Thomas Eichorn of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jamie Stephens (Jason) of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; five great-grandchildren, Alsacia, Emily, Natalie, Jackson and Harlan; one great-great-grandchild, Arya; two brothers, Denis Gosselin and Paul-Henri Gosselin of Canada; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred Gosselin and Yvonne Provencher; her husband of 50 years, James Eichorn; her son, Jason Eichorn; and her siblings; Émile Fontaine, Doris Landry, Maurice Fontaine, Thérèse Langlois, Jeanne Harnois, Huguette (Auore) Blouin, Daniel Gosselin and Diane Isabelle.
Lorraine was born on October 18, 1943 in Quebec. Growing up in Canada, some of her favorite pasttimes included ice skating in the backyard, learning new dances with her neighborhood friends and singing in the choir, even though the nuns told her she needed to just lip sync. An avid learner, she would go on to graduate Summa Cum Laude from Business College (she would later remind her family of this accomplishment frequently).
At the ripe age of 18, she was swept off of her feet by a handsome U.S. Army soldier named James, who wooed her with letters asking her to, “send me the pillow that you dream on.” She later asked her mother if she could honor his request and was quickly denied. She eventually found out that those sweet words were the lyrics to a popular country song, but they sure did work. She married her “Honey” in July 1962 in Lévis, Canada and they grew their little family to include a bouncing baby boy and precious little girl.
Later on, James worked as a brick mason while Lorraine climbed the ladder to the position of Administrator at J.A. Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport. She worked in the medical field all of her life, but most notably retired after 31 years with Wilmington Health.
Throughout her life, Lorraine never met a stranger. She loved to laugh and try to repeat jokes to others, often getting the punchline incorrect, she then would laugh even harder until her “eyes were crying.” She enjoyed cooking for her family and they sure appreciated all of the spaghetti, mashed “po-da-toes” and long macaroni. The table was not completely set until the bread and butter were present. Oh, and don’t forget something “sweet.”
She spent many nights laughing and playing Pichenotte or card games at the dining room table with family and friends. She loved Saturday shopping trips with Margaret, June Faye, Ann and many others. Boy, did she like to talk! Not just in English, either. She would often answer the phone in English just to quickly giggle and start speaking French and try to translate to everyone in the room. The best part was when she would get it all mixed-up, which almost always ended with an, “I declare!.”
Lorraine loved life. She loved her family and her friends. She will truly be missed!
A funeral is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Coble Ward Funeral Chapel, 1155 Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington, North Carolina, with a reception to follow the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lorraine’s life.
The family requests that those who wish to visit in the days prior to the funeral service to please visit at the home of Dary and Melissa Lewis, 7 Casper Road in Southport.
