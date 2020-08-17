Janie Basdsen Puckett, 73, of Southport passed away on August 13, 2020.
Ms. Puckett was born in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina on July 31, 1947. She was the daughter of the late Horace Purcell and Francise Purcell.
Janie was a nurse for over 30 years.
She loved her grandchildren, working in the yard, planting flowers, and shopping all the local thrift stores. Janie will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Sigmon; a, brother Johnny Basden; and a niece, Jean.
Survivors include her son William “Cricket” Puckett of Charlotte; a granddaughter, Brittany Puckett; two great-grandchildren, Axel King Connell and Athena Puckett; a brother, Jimmy Basden; a sister, Judy Wright; nephews, JD, Johnny, and Jason; a niece, Joan; and former daughter-in-law, Daphne Wise.
A graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery in Charlotte at a later date.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.