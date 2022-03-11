Concetta “Connie” Dolores Rice (née Capua), 91, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Rex Hospital, Raleigh, North Carolina.
Concetta was born October 11, 1930 in Ossining, New York, the third child of the late Antonio and Julia Capua. She spent most of her adult life in Montrose, New York, where she raised her family.
Concetta was the loving wife of 54 wonderful years to the late Henry “Harry” Edward Rice, Sr. She was adored by her grandchildren for her love and warmth.
Concetta is remembered as a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She surrounded herself with family and many dear friends; Connie never met a stranger.
Connie enjoyed working with teachers in the Hendrick Hudson School District, Montrose for over 20 years and retired in 1986 as senior account clerk.
In retirement, Concetta ventured into a new career she always wanted to pursue and became a successful real estate agent on Oak Island, North Carolina, with Red Carpet Real Estate and Dorothy Essey & Associates.
Throughout her time living on Oak Island with her husband, Harry, Connie would be the co-captain on the fishing and crabbing trips with her children and grandchildren. She also loved painting, cooking, baking, gardening, and spending time with her family at the ocean hunting for sand dollars and conch shells.
Upon her retirement from real estate, she regularly volunteered at Dosher Memorial Hospital and loved spending time with her friends. In addition, Concetta was a devout parishioner and volunteer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport.
In 2016, Concetta left her beloved Oak Island and began a new adventure at Jordan Oaks Retirement Community in Cary, North Carolina. Her love of movies resulted in Connie selecting the films for their weekly movie nights. She also enjoyed playing Rummikub with friends, completing crossword puzzles, creating artwork, reading novels with the book club and conversing with/cheering up other residents.
She is survived by her three children, Judith Cooper (née Rice) and husband Jeffrey of Wappingers Falls, New York, Dr. Henry Edward Rice Jr. and wife Mary Ann of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Mary Ann Metcalf of Garner, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Alexis Reyes (née Cooper), Jeffrey Cooper Jr., Jennifer Rice, and Emma Metcalf; five great-grandchildren, James and Ella Reyes, and Stella, Jeffrey, and George Cooper.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Concetta was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher E. Rice; and her brothers, Antonio Capua of Ossining, New York, and Giulio Capua of White Plains, New York.
Her family wishes to extend their eternal gratitude to the angels of mercy at Rex Hospital MSICU, Heart & Vascular Hospital 7th floor. The doctors and nursing staff ensured a comfortable and empathetic final few weeks with their sincere and superb medical care. In addition, her family is indebted to the care and concern provided by the Jordan Oaks Retirement Community. This is a tribute to the outstanding and comprehensive care provided by all.
A wake will be held on Friday, March 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 1200 Benson Road, Garner. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 12, at noon at St. Mary Mother of the Church, 1008 Vandora Springs Road, Garner. Family will receive friends following the service in St. Joseph Hall on the church grounds.