Annie “Anne” Nell Medlin, age 79, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Anne was born July 5, 1943, in Greenville, South Carolina to the late Grady Franklin Cartee and Mildred Gertrude Waldrop Cartee.
As a young woman, Anne answered the call to be a public school teacher and never looked back. For more than 40 years, she touched countless lives and exemplified the role and responsibility of teaching. She loved her students, colleagues, and the overall institution of learning. Anne was passionate about her calling and was held in high esteem by students and staff alike. Anne instinctively understood that every student learns differently and that effective education entails finding out how individual students learn best, especially those who might be struggling in the classroom.
A few years ago, a former student was vacationing near Southport, and wanted to stop by for a visit. Now a successful businessman, he told her, “Mrs. Medlin, if you didn’t take the extra time to teach me how to read in the eighth grade, I wouldn’t be where I am today. You sat down with me and taught me how to read with a newspaper. I just want to say thank you.” This is one of many stories that could be shared about Anne. Anne also never hesitated to mentor younger teachers. She always went the extra mile when needed. Her influence and legacy, especially at South Brunswick Middle School, will continue for many years to come.
In addition to being faithful to her calling, Anne loved her family and friends with great intensity. Her home was always open, and she gave generously of her presence. Anne and her husband Joe spent many days and nights at ballgames and on family vacations. If there was anything that she cherished more than teaching, it was being a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
There is so much more to say about this remarkable woman. She was classy, funny, and smart and had a voracious appetite for reading. When things were quiet in the house, she could usually be found sitting with one of her favorite authors - and she had many! Throughout the many peaks and valleys of life, her faith in God sustained her. When asked how she got through some worrisome times with her children, she simply replied, “I prayed a lot.”
At the end of her journey, the same God who called her into teaching called her home. She let go and transcended into the vastness of love. It was peaceful and beautiful. She died a good death, and she lived a remarkable life.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joe Medlin; two children, Shandi Medlin Sellers and husband, Robert, and Joe Medlin Jr. and wife, Crystal; three grandchildren, Madison Stanley (Will), Christopher Howard, and Solomon Medlin; a sister, Brenda Cartee; a brother, Kimper Cartee and wife, Reba; two special people who she loved like grandchildren, Monni Morrow and Melanie Cusick; a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends who were like family; and her two dogs, Rocky and City Girl.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, at Southport Baptist Church.