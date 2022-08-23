Annie “Anne” Nell Medlin

Annie “Anne” Nell Medlin, age 79, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Anne was born July 5, 1943, in Greenville, South Carolina to the late Grady Franklin Cartee and Mildred Gertrude Waldrop Cartee.

