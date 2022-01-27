Beulah Savedge Sutton passed away on January 20, 2022 at her home in York County, Virginia.
Born July 11, 1927 in Charleston, South Carolina, she was a member of the Greatest Generation. Surviving the Great Depression with her family, she contributed to the Second World War effort in her youth by becoming a Certified Aircraft Observer while her brother Gene landed on the beaches of Normandy. She went on to graduate from Columbia College in 1947 where she was trained as an English teacher.
She met and married the late Bill Wells, Jr. and resided in Southport, North Carolina for 10 years. After having three children together the family relocated to Key West, Florida where Bill managed a fleet of shrimp boats.
After raising their three children, Beulah relocated to Yorktown, Virginia in 1981 where she met and married her late husband E. Carlton Sutton, a true Virginian gentleman. They were married for 19 years and enjoyed life on the Poquoson River before he passed in 2000.
She was a proud Charlestonian and a member of the Huguenot Society of South Carolina. Her passions included reading, gardening, church, her animals, and her children. She exercised three times a week with her friends at the York Senior Center until she was 92. She attended St. Luke’s United Methodist Church and Zion United Methodist Church faithfully.
She is survived by her son Bill Wells and his wife, Brenda; daughters, Diane Pesce and Ann Wells; two grandchildren, Amanda Doggett and Daniel Sellers, Jr., as well as his wife, Andrea; and two great-grandchildren, Quinn Nicole Sellers and the soon-to-be-born Bodhi Dalton Sellers.
Her family would like to thank her caregivers who were with her for the last two years of her life as she aged in her home on the river.
Although well-traveled, her anchors were the water and her faith. We will miss her greatly.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Senior Center of York, 5314 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown, VA, 23692.
Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.