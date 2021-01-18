Ellen Finley Flach, 92, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
Born September 22, 1928 in Hartford, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late James and Marie Daly Finley.
Raised in Hartford, Ellen spent summers at Beach Park in Clinton, Connecticut. She and her late ex-husband, Bob, raised their five children in Wyckoff and Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.
Ellen moved to North Carolina in 2000.
Ellen was a graduate of Weaver High School, attended the University of Connecticut, was graduated from Teacher’s College of Connecticut (now Central Connecticut State University), and pursued many graduate courses throughout her life. Ellen’s professional passion was teaching reading.
Ellen was predeceased by her sister Mary Virginia Kelly; her brother, Tom; and the love of her life, Richard Aroner.
She leaves behind her children and their spouses: Peter (Phyllis) Flach, Kit (David) Adcock, Ellen (Bill) Prendergast, Julianne (Frank) Sowinski, and Rosemary Flach; as well as 14 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Others who will miss Ellen include her cousin, Mary Lou Daly Balog; her sister-in-law, Alice Finley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Aroner’s children also held a special place in Ellen’s heart.
Ellen will be interred beside her parents in Simsbury Cemetery, in Connecticut, at a later date.
Donations in Ellen’s memory may be made to Autism Speaks (autismspeaks.org), American Macular Degeneration Foundation (macular.org), a local food bank, or the charity of your choice. An act of kindness to someone in need will best serve Ellen’s memory.
Clements Funeral Service Inc. in Durham, NC is assisting the family.
A full obituary may be found at clementsfuneralservice.com.