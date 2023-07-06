Brian C. Douglas, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on July 6, 2023.
He was the son of the late Charles T. Douglas, Jr. and the late Anne Coughlin Douglas.
Brian was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Exton, Pennsylvania.
He served four years in the U.S. Army, including a tour in Vietnam. He was in the 9th infantry, 75th Ranger division, and a proud member of the elite Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol unit. He completed his 4-year military service as a drill instructor at Ft. Dix, New Jersey. During his military service, Brian earned medals for Good Conduct, Vietnam Campaign and Service, National Defense Service, Purple Heart, Bronze Star with “V” device, Silver Star, Ranger Tab, Combat Infantry Badge, Drill Sergeant Badge and Expert Rifle and Pistol. The “V” device denotes heroism and is the fourth highest military decoration for valor.
Following his military service, Brian went on to higher education at Rider College, now University, in Trenton, New Jersey, majoring in business administration. Brian was a salesman for Deluxe Corporation for nearly 30 years, selling checks and related business products to banks throughout New Jersey.
A member of American Legion Post #390 in Denville, New Jersey, he served in the color guard and competed in state-wide color guard competitions, where their post won first place numerous times. Brian was also a member of the VFW, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #3401 in Morris Plains, New Jersey.
Brian earned his scuba diving certification and enjoyed diving in the Bahamas, the Caribbean and in Florida. He was an avid motorcyclist, owning a wide variety of Harley Davidson motorcycles for over 50 years. A life member of the Harley Owners Group, he was an active member at Tramontin Motorcycles in Hope, New Jersey and later at Beach House Harley Davidson in Shallotte, North Carolina. He served as the monthly newsletter editor for each H.O.G. Chapter for many years. Brian loved riding and enjoyed chapter events and activities. He particularly loved annual trips with his wife and friends to places like the Americade motorcycle rally, for 27 consecutive years, in Lake George, New York, Niagara Falls, New England, Nova Scotia, Florida, the Carolinas and to Milwaukee for Harley Davidson’s 100th anniversary birthday bash.
Brian was dedicated to exercising daily. He was an active member in the Brunswick Center at Southport Southport boxing class and he lifted weights three times a week. He insisted on a daily three mile walk, rain or shine. His battle cry, when it was raining, was “Grab your umbrella and let’s go.” He’d have a pocketful of Milkbone biscuits for the dogs he’d see on his walks whether in his neighborhood in New Jersey or later in North Carolina. Many who knew Brian referred to him as “the dog whisperer,” and he often spoke fondly of his favorite childhood border collie, Laddie.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wendy, and his daughters Jennifer (and Kenneth) Staver of New Oxford, Pennsylvania, and Heather (and Ben) Sokolowski of North Plainfield, New Jersey. Brian treasured his grandchildren, Eagle Scout Erick Staver and Bennie and Grace Sokolowski, and he loved watching them grow and develop interests and hobbies of their own. Left to mourn him are also his sister, Linda (and Steve) Olinger of Wilmington, Ohio and his cousins, Bette Ann Tirotti of Long Beach Island, New Jersey, Diana (and Brian) Campbell of Candler, North Carolina, and Janet Gardner of Brick, New Jersey. He enjoyed times spent with his nephews Craig (and Ali) Olinger, of Florida, and Bryan (and Sandra) Olinger of California. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and so many beloved friends and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate in his memory to the charity of your choice. For many years, Brian and his daughters raised guide puppies for the Seeing Eye, of Morristown, New Jersey, and he always adopted his family pets from local animal shelters. During his youth, he was very active with his father in the Boy Scouts of America and held a special place in his heart for all of these organizations.
A Celebration of Life service will be on Saturday, August 5, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Rivermist Amenity Center, Flank Court, Southport, North Carolina.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Douglas family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.