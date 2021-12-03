Nancy Carol McNeill
May 25, 1949 - November 30, 2021
Nancy Carol McNeill gained her heavenly wings and left us on November 30, 2021.
Born in Alamance County, she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret Bridges.
Mrs. Nancy worked for several years at J.P. Stevens textile mill of Aberdeen, North Carolina and when she moved her family to the beach she worked as a Fire watch at the power plant in Southport, North Carolina for the remainder of her career.
Although she loved her career, her life was completely dedicated to her family. She was a beacon of light and love. She loved and was loved by all who knew her. Nancy was the epitome of selflessness. Her ability to make a permanent impression on someone’s life was unparalleled.
In her free time, she would spend time by the coast and soak in its majesty while watching the tide roll in and the boats go by. Mrs. Nancy never met a stranger, loved to talk about her family, and if you had a moment to stop and chat you would quickly realize that time would escape you. Her laughter brought joy to your heart and her touch would warm your soul!
She was a daughter, a niece, an aunt, a friend, and a true confidante, but most of all she was our mother - the happiest joy of her life! Nancy believed in God and knew one day her Savior would bring her home.
Although her passing was sooner than we expected, if you knew her, you would also know she was ready to meet the Lord and we know she is at peace in his arms.
Nancy is survived by George Ray Thomas, her life partner of 30 years; her son, Monty McNeill and partner Billy Tharington; her two daughters, Wendy Ivey and Crystal McNeill Bennett and her son-in-law, Lawrence Bennett; step-daughter, Patrica Thomas and husband, JJ; her three stepsons, Chris Thomas and his wife, Robin, Timmy Thomas and his wife, Tina, and George Thomas Jr. and his wife, Morgan; Bill Coleman; her sister, Donna McMasters and husband, Shorty; her nephew, Gary Medley and partner Allan Joyce; grandchildren; Maddie Bennett, Chase Bennett, Christian Bennett, Gary Michael Cameron and wife Sara Cameron, Donna Nicole Coleman and boyfriend Kevin Garrett, Lilly Ann Ivey, Christopher Thomas Jr., Addie Thomas, Brittany Thomas, Justin Thomas, Courtney Thomas, Matthew Thomas, Gracie Price, Cameron Price, George Thomas III, Marissa Thomas, Aaron Thomas, Gina Thomas and Memphis Thomas; great-grandchildren, Luke Pruitt, Junior Pruitt, Karmin Pruitt, Billy-lee Coleman, Leland Somershoe, Eile Cameron, Alice Cameron, and Izabella Skyes, and her fur babies - if you knew Nancy she also loved her fur baby, Puss, and her grand-fur babies, Panda Bear, Piper Bear, Hunter and Izzy.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Poly Kolz, James Bridges, Johnny Medley, Frances Aldridge and Shelby Coleman.
A reception will be held at American Fish Company at 10 a.m. this Sunday, December 5, followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at the Southport waterfront greenspace directly beside the Pilot Tower. Upon completion of the service we will ask you to join us in a final walk or drive over to the Southport City Pier at Waterfront Park where we will do a final tribute to the life of Mrs. Nancy McNeill.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to help cover her estate and final resting proceedings. You can donate to her memorial fund at https://gofund.me/19dc4589.
Mrs. Nancy, go with God and forever rest in peace.