Martha Ellen Eversole Mar 29, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save c, 84, a resident of Brunswick Cove Living Center, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.She was born February 3, 1939 in Holden Beach.Martha was the daughter of the late Homer and Mary Clemmons. Martha worked many years at the NC Baptist Assembly at Fort Caswell where she lived with her husband and raised her children.Later in life, she became a fixture at the front desk of Ocean Trail Nursing Home, greeting many of the visitors of the residents.Survivors include her two children, Polly Eversole Moncrieff and husband, George, and Irvine Eversole and wife, Doreen; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pearl Eversole; a son, James Pearl Eversole; and a daughter, Mary Eversole Clifton.Private family services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Eversole family.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Genealogy Letters to the Editor Shame on them Try conservation Not on the list Featured Businesses Ginger Harper Real Estate Group +1(910)457-6713 Website Margaret Rudd & Associates, Inc., Realtors Real Estate Sales 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28461 +1(800)733-5213 Website Southport Realty +1(910)457-7676 Website Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)799-3435 Ward Mini Storage +1(910)457-5477 Website Dosher Memorial Hospital +1(910)457-3800 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Island's 106-room hotel project gets green light St. James residents not happy with wellhead plan revisions Paid beach parking begins April 1 – no fooling Howe Street mixed-use project reluctantly approved City's animal ordinance restricts use of electronic leashes