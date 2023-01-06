Dusty Allen Jones, age 86, of Winnabow, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Mr. Jones was born June 9, 1936 in Wake County, North Carolina, son of the late W.L. “Lubby” Jones and Mattie Sanderson Jones.
Dusty attended and graduated from Southport High School.
He was retired from the US Air Force where he served for 20 years and was an Air Traffic Controller. Mr. Jones was a proud veteran, he had served in Vietnam, and was an air traffic controller on the top secret SR-71 spy plane project.
Mr. Jones then retired from the United States Postal Service where he worked for 22 years.
He loved the outdoors, working in the yard, hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jones; three sons, Kendall A. Jones and wife Becky, Kevin S. Jones, and Keenan E. Jones and wife Teresa; five grandchildren, Kendall Evan, Krystal, Kennan, Kaylyn, and Erica; and two great-grandchildren, Langston and Larsen.
Dusty is also survived by Mary’s family including a daughter, Dyan Beynon and husband Gil; two sons, Donnie Ratcliffe and Darryl Ratcliffe; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosa Belle Allen and Betty Lou Upchurch; a brother, W.C. Jones; and his first wife, Vivian Jones.
The family will have a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.