Richard Paul Erickson passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, after a struggle with Parkinson’s disease.
He was born in Manchester, Connecticut, on February 14, 1939, son of Evelyn and Paul Erickson.
He attended Upsala College in East Orange, New Jersey, and graduated from the University of Hartford in Connecticut. After graduating from OCS (Officer Candidate School) in Newport, Rhode Island, he served 24 years in the Naval Reserve, stationed on destroyers and “seeing the world” in Cuba, the Mediterranean, the North Atlantic and Vietnam, and retired with the rank of Captain.
His subsequent career was in the field of finance at various financial institutions, and he retired from Bank of America as a senior vice president and head of Fleet Investment Advisors in Providence, Rhode Island, and Boston, Massachusetts.
Dick and his wife moved to St. James in 2004 to enjoy the warmer weather and golf and tennis. He was active in his church both in Connecticut and North Carolina, serving as Church Council president in Manchester and at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Southport, North Carolina, as well as heading up various committees.
Dick was a member of Kiwanis where he mentored kids in the First Tee and Royal Readers programs, and helped with the Kiwanis community garden each week. He especially loved coaching various Little League teams as well.
He is survived by Judy, his loving wife of 59 years; his children, Diana and Bill Pilat, Debra and Scott Ward, and Jeff and Kim Erickson; and grandchildren, Emily and Will Pilat, Paige and Logan Ward, and Sutton, Mason and Camden Erickson. He also leaves a sister, Linda Lange, and her children, Kristen and Jonathon.
His brother, Ron, predeceased him.
A memorial service for Mr. Erickson will be held on Monday, February 7, at Saint Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southport. A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 6, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Peacock-Newnam & White Chapel.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the St. Peter Lutheran Church Mission Endowment Fund or the Southport–Oak Island Kiwanis Club.
Condolences may be shared with the Erickson family online at www.peacocknewnamwhite. com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
