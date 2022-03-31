Betty Lou Breeden Browning, 89, of Woodbridge, Virginia died Friday, March 25, 2022.
She was born September 27, 1932, daughter of the late Lester and Clara Breeden.
She grew up in Manassas, Virginia.
Survivors include her son, Dr. James Burton Browning and wife Zada of Supply; sister, Nancy Gilley of Herndon, Virginia; brothers-in-law, Brooks Browning (Patsy) and Larry Browning (Suzie); and sister-in-law, Elaine (Joe Lyle).
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 9 in the Mount Castle Funeral Home Chapel in Woodbridge, Virginia.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Browning family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.