Robert “Bob” Ploe, 87, of Southport and formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Northern Virginia, passed peacefully on August 10, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice & Lifecarecenter in Bolivia.
Bob was born on June 9, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan. He was the son of Edward Ploe and Margaret Ferguson Ploe.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Bob was a department head for the Logistics R&D division working for the Department of Navy at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Maryland for most of his career.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Tobin, and brother, Edward Ploe.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marie Rose Ploe, currently a resident of Carillon Assisted Living; his three daughters, Dawn Ploe Richey of Utah, Lynn Ploe Gillis and Shelley Ploe Facchina, both of Southport; sisters MaryLou Rolik and Pat Ecola, both of Michigan; grandchildren Brittany Marie Richey Hunt and James Robert “JB” Richey of Las Vegas, Nevada; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a funeral mass at noon on Friday, August 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
A celebration of his life will be hosted at daughter Lynn’s house in St. James for close family and friends.
