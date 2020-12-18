Teresa White “Terry” Behling, 72, of Oak Island passed away December 14, 2020.
Mrs. Behling was born April 27, 1948.to Richard and Mildred White.
Survivors include her husband Richard “Dick” Behling; six children, Stacey Gilbert, Sonya Eason, Keith Plyler, Ricky Behling, Tommy Behling, and Deane Sullivan; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-greatgrandchild; and a brother, Randall White . She was preceded in death by a son, Monroe Plyler.
A celebration of her life will be held in the Charlotte area at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.