Eugene (Buddy) Harley Batton, a long time resident of Boiling Springs, passed away May 6, 2020, at a nursing home in Pleasant Garden, North Carolina.
Buddy was born and raised in Edenton, North Carolina on May 19, 1936.
Buddy was a brick mason most of his life. He was very kind and had many friends. He loved the ocean and spent most of his life on the coast of North Carolina.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harley Batton and Ila Poole Batton; a sister, Katherine Batton; and a daughter, Melinda Batton.
He is survived by his brothers, Clifford Batton and Donald (Janet) Batton; his longtime partner, Logene Godwin; his children, Laura (Dane) Batton VanEnwyck, Chris (Terri) Batton, and Lynne Batton Clevinger; grandchildren, Adam (Kristin) VanEnwyck, Megan (Josh) Davidson, Dever Clevinger, Catherine Batton, and Abigail Cuthbert; and five great-grandchildren.
No service is scheduled at this time.
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st St. Wilmington, NC 28403