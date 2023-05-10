Hearst Eugene Sessions (Geno) of Ocean Isle, North Carolina passed away Monday May 1, 2023.
He was born March 4, 1956 in Whiteville, North Carolina to the late Hattie Merle and Bobby Sessions of Whiteville. He was the third of four children.
Gene attended Peace United Methodist Church growing up, and still attended the church which is now called Peace Fellowship Church.
Gene had a career in car sales throughout his life and was employed at Jones Ford for the last several years.
Gene was first and foremost a kind man, “the kindest soul I’ve ever known, said his significant other, Julie. He was a caregiver, someone who was there whenever needed for those he loved. His kindness and his love will always be remembered.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his sister, June Sessions Harper; and his uncle, Jim Sessions.
Gene is survived by his partner, Julie Bradley, and her son and grandchildren; sister, Cynthia Hansen (Joe); brother, Bobby Sessions; nieces, Morgan Harper, Julianne Hollingsworth (Robert) and family, and Caroline Attmore (Bill) and family; nephew, John Brickhouse (Paige) and family; aunt Mary Jane Sessions; cousins, Ricky Sessions (Carol) in Lynn Patterson (Ralph) and family; Stevie Sessions (Dana); and Scott Sessions (Amy) and family; and his dog he lovingly nicknamed “Buddy Ro.”
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Peace Fellowship Church, 4847 Red Hill Rd., Whiteville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Peace Fellowship Church, 4847 Red Hill Road, Whiteville NC 28472.
