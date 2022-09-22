Linda “Joyce” Potter, age 79, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022.
Joyce was born December 12, 1942 in Gaston County, North Carolina, daughter of the late Raymond Heffner and Evelyn Louise Lyman Heffner.
She grew up in Oxford Orphanage until moving to Southport to be near her sister. She met the love of her life and made it her home.
Joyce retired from the Brunswick County School System as Manager in the cafeteria. She enjoyed cooking for all the students, and for her family and.
Any time spent with her family made her happy. Christmas was her favorite time of year.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Survivors include her loving husband, John “Tookie” Potter of the home; son, Michael Potter and wife, Donna, of Haymarket, Virginia; daughter, Lisa Lanier and husband, Mike, of Winnabow, North Carolina; and four grandchildren, Kendall Potter, Parker Lanier, Patsy Lanier, and Jacob Potter.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 20, at three o’clock in the afternoon at the Southport Baptist Church Christian Ministry Center Building.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, North Carolina 27565 or to the Southport Baptist Church Youth Camp Fund, 200 N. Howe Street, Southport, North Carolina 28461.