Marion Breece, age 93, of Leland, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022.
Marion was born December 14, 1928, in Schoolfield, Virginia, to Robert Henry and Florence Griffith.
Marion graduated from Schoolfield High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
She spent most of her adult life in volunteer work, having served on local, state, and national Boards.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Frederick Steven Breece.
Marion is survived by her husband, Frederick B. Breece, and son, Gary Breece.
A memorial service for Marion will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at the Holden Beach Chapel with the Reverend Reggie Rushing officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Marion to the Holden Beach Chapel, 107 Rothschild Street, Holden Beach, N.C. 28462.
