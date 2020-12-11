Patricia Ann Gillespie, 68, of Boiling Springs Lakes, North Carolina passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in Barberton, Ohio.
She was born April 18, 1952 in Richlands, Virginia to the late James and Helen (nee Rasnake) Gillespie.
Patricia worked as an administrative assistant for Builders First Source for over 30 years. She loved to sit by the water and read her books for her book club, she loved her Boxer dogs and, of course, the monthly lunches with her high school friends.
Patricia is survived by her son Matthew (Sandi) Gillespie; grandsons, Jacob and Brandon; brothers, Michael (Robin) and James (Karen); niece, Tina; nephews, James, Mitchell, Dean, and Tommy; great-niece Emilee; great-nephew Benson; and two step-nieces, Chris and Kaylee.
The family will hold a graveside service on Monday, December 14, at 2:30 p.m. at Eastlawn Memory Gardens in Brunswick, Ohio. Friends may view on the livestream link located in Patricia’s obituary on the funeral home website.
Donations are encouraged to be made to American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106.
