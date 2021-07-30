Stanley Demetrious “Tank” Patelos, age 82, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Stan was born July 29, 1938 in Wilmington, North Carolina, son of the late Demetrious Stanley Patelos and Christine Sandlin Patelos.
Stan loved his family. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, watching Fox News, and talking sports with his sons.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy Patelos; three sons, Jim Patelos, Christopher Patelos, and Nick Patelos and his wife Erica; a granddaughter, Christina Patelos; a sister, Bunny Patelos; and a sister-in-law, Carol Ann Roberts.
In accordance with Stan’s wishes, no services will be held.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Patelos family may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.