Charlie "Chubby" Swain

Charlie "Chubby" Swain, 93, of Southport passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Mr. Swain was born May 11, 1929, in Southport, son of the late Glenn Swain.

He was a veteran of the US Army.

The funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, February 18, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Swain family.

Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.