Pastor Raymond Jeffrey “Jeff” Saggus, 63, made his crossing to a land he preached about for years on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
He was born January 27, 1958 in McCormick County, South Carolina to the late Ellis Ray Saggus and Gladys Jarrell Saggus.
Jeff proudly served in the U.S. Marines for six years.
He volunteered at New Life Prison Ministries for over 20 years.
Jeff was the minister at Bethel Baptist Church in Southport, North Carolina for 10 years.
He was an avid sports fan, and really enjoyed football, NASCAR, hockey, and baseball.
Surviving is his wife, Angel Mundy Saggus; daughter, Melissa (Travis) Appling; stepsons, Payton Foster and Caleb (Alexis) Foster; grandchildren, Michael Phillips, Austin Schneider and Travis John Appling; brother, Scott (Angie) Saggus; sister, Stephine (Roy) Keen; and nieces, Hannah Saggus, Hailey (Clay) Duke and Emily Saggus.
His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville by the Rev. Scott Welch.
Memorials can be made to New Life Prison Ministries, PO Box 7668, Wilmington, NC 28406.
Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Saggus family.
Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
Full obituary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.