Cortland F. “Pete” Raby, Jr. passed away peacefully on October 20, 2021 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick surrounded by the love of his family and friends.
Pete was born in Oswego, New York on November 10, 1940, son of the late Cortland F. Raby Sr. and Jane Martini Raby.
Pete graduated from Tate High School in Pensacola, Florida in 1959. He attended Pensacola Junior College and the University of West Florida before receiving his Master’s Degree in Fine Arts from UNC-Greensboro.
Pete was a Fine Arts Professor at UNC Greensboro, Colgate University, UM Duluth and Lenoir Rhyne College. Pete is a past president of the NC Theatre Association.
He owned OMNI Stage and Lighting in Raleigh, North Carolina, then Pete moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he lived a rich life of traveling, sailing and working on boats. After “retiring” to Oak Island, Pete operated a handyman service on Oak Island and was a member of BPO Elks Lodge #2769 Oak Island.
He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Raby of Oak Island and Diane Raby Kavanaugh (Jonathan) of Tyler, Texas; his sister, Patricia “Pat” Miscavish (Bob) of Moore, Oklahoma; brothers, John Raby (Linda) in Kansas City and Michael Raby of Oak Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Howard Raby (Sharon) of Kansas City, Missouri and Michael’s wife Jeanette Raby.
At Pete’s request, there will not be a memorial service or funeral services. Pete asked to be cremated and his ashes spread in the ocean. His daughters Michelle and Diane are planning a “Bon Voyage Party” at a future date and time.
Memorials in Pete’s name can be made to Southport Oak Island Animal Rescue (SOAR, 3376 St. Charles Place, Southport, NC 28461 (https://soar-nc.org/donate/) or SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422 (www.lifecare.org).
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com.
Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee.