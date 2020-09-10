Linda Buffkin Hopkins, 75, of Southport (St. James) passed away on Friday, the fourth of September, 2020.
Linda was born on the twenty second of December, 1944 in Columbus County, North Carolina to the late Jamison Edward and Lucille Strickland Buffkin.
Linda grew up as a self-proclaimed tomboy in the Fair Bluff-Tabor City community and was one of seven children.
She graduated from Tabor City High School then attended Southeastern Community College, Cape Fear Community College, Robert Morris Commercial Lending School and graduated from the NC School of Banking in Chapel Hill.
Linda enjoyed a very distinguished career in banking working for United Carolina Bank, First Charter National Bank, Cooperative Savings Bank for nearly 24 years, and finally Coldwell Banking in Southport. She also worked at Pointe South Realty in Leland for five years.
Linda enjoyed golf and was an avid player: she was especially proud of her Hole in One at the Players Club, St. James.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Buffkin and a sister, April S. Gray.
Her survivors include her adoring husband Butch Hopkins; two brothers, Terry Buffkin and wife Princess of Loris, South Carolina, and Lane Buffkin and wife Sue of Whiteville; two sisters, Mary Frances O’Brien of Cameron Park, California, and Donna Shelley and husband Tony of Green Sea, South Carolina; a sister-in-law, Barbara Buffkin of Bayboro, South Carolina; a brother-in-law, Bob Gray of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at four o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the nineteenth of September, in the Green Sea Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in Linda’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com.