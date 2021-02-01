Helen Burns Wallace, 85, formerly of St. James, passed away December 24, 2020 at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Georgia.
She was born in Kershaw, South Carolina to the late James R. Burns and the late Mary Burns Outz. She was also preceded in death by husband, John Wallace, MD.
Helen attended Salem College. She was very active for many years with Stanly Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. She was dedicated to volunteering and fundraising for civil and social organizations. She mentored many people during her lifetime. She enjoyed boating and traveling with her husband and family.
Helen was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by two sons, Jack Wallace (Linda) of Albemarle and Bill Wallace (Suzanne) of Wilmington; daughter, Weesie Lowder (Rahn) of Albemarle; five grandchildren, Rahn Lowder, Jr., Laura Wallace, Emily Wallace, Leah Lowder and Margaret Wallace; one great-grandchild, Tyanna Waller; and brother, James R. Burns, MD of Saint Simons Island, Georgia.
A family service will be held at a later date to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Online condolences may be made at dignitymemorial.com.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, Brunswick, Georgia.