Doug Jones, 64, of Hampstead, North Carolina, passed peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on June 1, 2020.
Doug was born on March 26, 1956 in Portland, Maine, and was the second of five children.
His childhood was spent on the east coast, and at the tender age of 23, he and his older brother opened their first restaurant, Jones Seafood House. When Doug wasn’t working, you could find him on a golf course, coaching sports, or practicing golf in the makeshift driving range in the front yard of his Scotts Hill home. Those who knew Doug could count on one hand the number of times they saw him in a pair of jeans or without a hat or mustache. After retirement, Doug frequented auctions and was notorious for bidding on oriental rugs and other items his family enjoyed.
Doug will be remembered for his quick wit, generosity to those in need, entertaining stories, manicured lawn and unfailing work ethic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Anne Jones, and lifelong friend Jerry Robbins.
He is survived by his adoring wife of 43 years, Debbie; three children, Tommy (April) Jones, Abby Jones and Travis Jones, his siblings, Ed (Brenda) Jones, John (Gina) Jones, Debbie (John) Miller, and Judy (Deana) Clark, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Pender County Animal Shelter in honor of his passion for animals.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.