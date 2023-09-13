Carolyn June (Drotar) Sherwin

Carolyn June (Drotar) Sherwin peacefully went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2023 surrounded by her family.

A native of Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania, she was born on October 1, 1944, where she lived and worked most of her first 50 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Sherwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.