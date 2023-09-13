Carolyn June (Drotar) Sherwin peacefully went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2023 surrounded by her family.
A native of Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania, she was born on October 1, 1944, where she lived and worked most of her first 50 years.
She graduated from Northern Cambria High School and later received a degree in nursing from Altoona Mercy Hospital. She worked as a hospital nurse, industrial nurse, and did home nursing.
After 12 years, she returned to school and received an education to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. This lifelong passion granted her satisfaction for the next 30 years in Pennsylvania until she moved to North Carolina. She continued to work for a few years at Brunswick Community Hospital and the remaining 10 years at Dosher Memorial Hospital in the operating room.
When she moved to North Carolina, she became an avid golfer, enjoyed caring for her sea turtles as a sea turtle mom with The Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program, and joined the Gleneagle Book Club. After retirement, she needed another hobby so she joined the St. James RCT Sailing Club. She was received by a group of wonderful men who tried to teach her to sail a remote controlled sailboat in the St. James ponds.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Larry Sherwin; children, Renee McNamara and husband Steve, Heather Henry and husband Brian, Jim Sherwin and wife Rose, and Nicolette O’Rourke and husband Joey; and 10 grandchildren, Megan, Steven, Madison, Logan, Anthony, Ian, Drew, Roisin, Peighton, and Ainsley; and a sister, Nancy Harris.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Clara Drotar; and siblings, John, Anna, Robert, Rita, and Nick.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 28 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport. Inurnment and a reception will follow the Mass at the church.
The family will have visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Sherwin family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
