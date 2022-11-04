Steven Alan Miner, age 64, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
Mr. Miner was born March 10, 1958 in Washington County, Maryland, the son of the late Charles and Patricia Miner.
He was a graduate of Williamsport High School. He worked at Danzer Metal Works, Dixie Narco and retired from Kraft Heinz Foods after more than 25 years.
Mr. Miner coached baseball and was involved with South Berkeley Little League for many years.
Steve and his wife, Tammy, loved traveling and camping.
After retiring to Oak Island, North Carolina, he enjoyed many leisure-filled days on the beach with family and his great friends.
He was a jack of all trades, could fix anything and everything, enjoyed woodworking and tinkering with his endless list of projects. He loved music of all genres and enjoyed playing guitar with his band “The Three Damn Dogs.”
Steve’s spirit was one of a kind, he loved deeply, and said what he meant and meant what he said.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Chuck Miner.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Tammy; oldest son, Cortney (Marci) Miner of Huntington Beach, California, and youngest son, Jesse (Kenzie) Miner of Franklinton, North Carolina; his two grandchildren that he adored deeply, Capri Lynn and Hudson Alan; sister, Jackie (Preston) Fouke of Hagerstown, Maryland; brother, Donnie (Debbie) Miner of Hagerstown, Maryland; his goddaughter, Lindsey Hartman of Hagerstown, Maryland; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and his loving dog, Roxy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Steve to St. Judes Childrens Hospital.
A celebration of his life will be planned by family and services will be private.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Miner family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
