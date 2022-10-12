William Edward “Bill” Hogue, age 90, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022.
Bill was born January 29, 1932 in Brunswick, Ohio.
He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1950 where he played basketball, baseball, played in the band, and sang in the chorus. Bill attended Brunswick Methodist Church where he participated in the youth group and sang in the choir.
He was drafted into the US Army and served from 1952-1954 in Germany.
Bill worked nearly 30 years and retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation and was an Inspector and Project Supervisor, building roads and bridges.
He served in the Lions Club in Medina, Ohio and in Southport.
Most recently, Bill was the director of the Southport-Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship Food Pantry.
He is survived his wife, Kay Hogue; four children, Scott Hogue and wife Rebecca, Vicki Hogue Pfennig and husband Tom, Tom Hogue and wife Alex, and John Crawford and wife Jennifer; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Marin, Melissa, Natalie, and Nicholas; and two great-grandchildren, Landon and Grayson.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Reed.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, at Saint Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southport.