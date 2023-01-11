Ardith Ann Thompson Luke passed away at WakeMed Cary Hospital, Cary, North Carolina, in the early morning hours of December 21, 2022, from complications of the trauma of a fall at her home three weeks prior to her death. She also battled kidney failure and endured dialysis for the last five years of her life.
Ardith was born October 6, 1938, in Columbus, Ohio, the only child of LTC Charles Fremont Thompson and Vivian Clara Tourville. Her father left for the European Theater in 1942 while she and her mother moved to Kansas for the duration of World War II. Her father’s return from the war in the fall of 1945 marked her first memory of him, at age seven, the beginning of their close lifelong relationship.
Ardith was raised in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, graduated from Bexley High School, attended The Ohio State University and graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing.
An avid and accomplished golfer, Ardith won her first tournament at age 17, and played on The Ohio State University women’s golf team until giving up competitive golf for a nursing career.
She married John D. Luke, of North Hampshire, on September 9, 1961, to whom she was married for almost 30 years, traveled the country, and raised their four children together. She was an active Navy wife who cared deeply for the welfare of other military families and was involved in many volunteer positions over her husband’s 30 year naval career. The military remained a cornerstone of her identity throughout Ardith’s life.
Ardith loved the years her family lived at the Naval Academy and was an enthusiastic supporter of the midshipmen sponsorship program. She relished feeding, encouraging, and “mothering” dozens of midshipmen; many lifelong friendships began this way. Ardith took pride in her role as a Naval Academy Visitor Center tour guide and was sure to let everyone know she was a Navy wife and mother.
Nursing remained a passion for Ardith and she continued her education, licensing and certifications throughout her life. She returned to nursing in her fifties at Ginger Cove in Annapolis, Maryland. After moving to Southport, North Carolina, she worked at Dosher Memorial Hospital and was a volunteer for the St. James Fire Department EMS squad. She loved going on calls in the ambulance, complete with her fireman’s jacket and helmet, to help those in need.
Ardith was a long-time member of the St. Phillips Episcopal Church in Southport. Volunteering her time and talents for the annual Christmas bizarre was a project that kept her occupied for months each year. She was well known for her talent making decorations from dried flowers, pine cones and other materials. Ardith called this a business, but spreading joy through donations of her wares precluded any thought of making a profit.
Ardith is survived by her four children, John P. Luke (Anne) of Dunkirk, Maryland, Joanna M. Luke (Brad Dawson) of Mebane, North Carolina, Bradford T. Luke of Annapolis, Maryland, and Peter D. Luke (Cynthia) of Las Vegas, Nevada; nine grandchildren: Samuel Z. Luke of Dunkirk, Maryland, Margaret R. Luke of New York, New York, Jacob T. Foushee of Mebane, North Carolina, Luke T. Foushee of Charlotte, North Carolina, ENS Benjamin H. Luke, USN, of Pensacola, Florida, John (Jack) Q. Luke of Severna Park, Maryland, Diego Jauregui, Giovanni M. Luke, and Leonardo T. Luke of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Thank you, Mom, for all your love, kindness, encouragement and wisdom. We miss you terribly and know we will be together again.
A celebration of life will be held in Annapolis, Maryland at a later date.
