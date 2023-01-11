Ardith Ann Thompson Luke

Ardith Ann Thompson Luke passed away at WakeMed Cary Hospital, Cary, North Carolina, in the early morning hours of December 21, 2022, from complications of the trauma of a fall at her home three weeks prior to her death. She also battled kidney failure and endured dialysis for the last five years of her life.

Ardith was born October 6, 1938, in Columbus, Ohio, the only child of LTC Charles Fremont Thompson and Vivian Clara Tourville. Her father left for the European Theater in 1942 while she and her mother moved to Kansas for the duration of World War II. Her father’s return from the war in the fall of 1945 marked her first memory of him, at age seven, the beginning of their close lifelong relationship.

