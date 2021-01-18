Mr. William (Bill) Charles Sloup Jr., 82, born in Chicago, Illinois on September 28, 1938, passed away on January 14, 2021 in Wilmington, North Carolina. He is at peace and is finally reunited with his true love, his wife of 55 years, Margot Stanton Sloup who passed away on January 25, 2019.
He leaves behind his oldest son, William Charles Sloup III (Julie Ann); beloved granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Sloup; youngest son, Randolph Stanton Sloup; and he and his wife’s faithful companions, Teenie and Chipper.
Bill was a caring, thoughtful, and artistic man. He excelled at many sports including bowling, tennis, and golf.
Golf was his favorite. He played throughout his childhood, lugging his clubs on the Chicago Bus Transit System, in the Army, during his working life, and in retirement. He loved to play golf with his wife Margot, who was skilled player in her own right, making six holes in one.
Bill, Margot, and William Sloup III were dedicated to raising Ashley and are responsible for raising a wonderful child who cares about others and continues to excel in her golf and personal life. Grandpa helped Ashley practice golf every day, went to every one of her lessons, and Bill and Margot traveled to her tournaments whenever possible.
Ashley credits them with being the biggest part of her life, making her who she is, and helping her accomplish everything she has done.
Bill was a long time member of the Medinah Shriners, a Master Mason (3rd degree) of the Grand Lodge of Illinois (March 10, 1960), and a brother of the Chicago Scottish Rite Masons.
Bill was a graduate of the Aero-space Institute of Chicago (now Illinois Institute of Technology), with a BS degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1961.
With his engineering degree, he entered the Army joining a top secret Army Bomb Ordinance Research and Development program. In the Army he attended a Goucher College dance as an invited guest of his army buddy’s band, where he met his beloved wife, Margot.
Bill was artistic, and in retirement he became an expert potter, painter, and Master Gardener. He began retirement becoming a member of the Associated Artists of Southport, and was also co-president of the Newcomers Club with Margot. He thoroughly enjoyed studying art history in classes at the Cameron Art Museum, attending concerts, attending lectures on birding/civil war history, studying Chinese culture, and collecting Netsuke sculptures.
Both Bill and Margot were very strong through their adversities, being long time survivors of multiple types of cancer (skin cancer, breast cancer, and lymphoma).
There will be no funeral services.
Donations are welcomed to be made in Bill’s honor to any animal welfare, environmental, or cancer association. His favorite charities included Paws Place, Pender County Humane Society, and S.O.A.R. (Southport Oak Island Animal Rescue).
