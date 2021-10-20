Robert Thurston “Bobby” Williamson, age 72, of Boiling Spring Lakes and White Lake, North Carolina passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 after a brief illness.
Bobby was born May 16, 1949, son of the late Howard and Mildred Williamson.
Bobby was a US Navy Veteran, having served in the Vietnam conflict. He also worked with Fluor Corp. at the Federal Dupont Plant.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Judy Russ Williamson, of the home; a son, Robert T. (Robby) Williamson, Jr. and wife Amy; grandson, Russ, of Charleston, South Carolina; brother, Howard Williamson; sister, Eileen Graham of Leland; nieces, Lynn Rouse and Wanda Terrell; nephew, Linwood Graham (Beth); and numerous cousins and friends.
Bobby was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Williamson.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 30, at 3 p.m. at Elah Baptist Church, 1527 Old Fayetteville Road, Leland. The service will be for Bobby and his mother, Mildred, who passed away July 1, 2020.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Williamson family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.