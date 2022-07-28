Shirley Queen Thompson, age 86, of Bolivia, North Carolina, formerly of Abbottsburg passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Shirley was born May 31, 1936 in Bladen County, daughter of the late Harley Thompson and Dolly Thompson.
She lived in Oak Island for many years and could be seen working at The Sandfiddler Restaurant and Ships Chandler Restaurant. Her hobbies were talking with friends and gambling in Cherokee, North Carolina.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, JA Thompson, Junior Thompson, and Lewis Thompson; her sisters, Margaret Williams and Ruby Owens; and her son, John Phillip “Phil” Gooden.
Survivors include her children, Darlene Gooden Norris and husband, Vernon, Cindy Gooden Cribb and husband, Wayne, and Kenny Gooden and wife, Olivia; her foster son, David Wheeler and wife, Sarah; grandchildren, Paul Norris and wife, Holly, Tonya Norris Tyler and husband, Ben, Amanda Gooden Grant and husband, Brock, Tiffany Gooden, Robert Bolduc, and Derek Bolduc; great-grandchildren, Christopher Norris and wife, Melissa, Mary Grace Norris, Crae Norris, Christian Tyler Barker and husband, Evan, Cameron Tyler, Haylie Grant, Joslyn Grant, Ashton Bolduc, Paisley Bolduc, Peyton Bolduc, and Hayden Johnson; great-great-grandchild, Giulianna Norris; and one little girl due in September, Blake Tyler Barker.