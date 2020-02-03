John Michael Kane, age 81, of Wilmington, North Carolina went to be with his Lord & Savior on February 2, 2020.
He was born May 10, 1938 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Ella Kane Hogan and Vincent Kane.
He attended St. Francis Xavier Military Academy, St. Peter’s Pre-engineering College, University of Detroit, Newark College of Engineering, and Columbia University in New York City where he earned his Masters in Chemical Engineering. He was a member of Omega Chi Epsilon Honor Fraternity.
He was a dedicated employee of Pfizer Pharmaceuticals starting in 1963, and helped with the design and start-up of the Pfizer Citric Acid Plant in Southport, North Carolina.
The family moved from Old Lyme, Connecticut to Wilmington in 1974. He retired as Plant Manager after ADM bought the Southport Plant from Pfizer and then started his own consulting company, Manufacturing Consulting Associates.
He was a devoted Catholic. He led contemporary, young adult music programs for decades in Connecticut, as well as St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wilmington and was a member of St. Marks Catholic Church. One of his favorite songs was “This Little Light of Mine … Let it Shine, Let it Shine, Let it Shine.”
His education with the Jesuits at St. Francis Xavier High School defined how he lived. He often said they taught him to be a “man for other men.” That showed throughout his work, family, friends and church life. His greatest joys were being with his family, sharing his love of music, cheering for NC State, and fishing in coastal North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent Kane; mother, Ella Kane Hogan; his step-father, Howard Hogan; baby brother, Vincent; brother, Dennis B. Kane; and nephew Michael Kane.
He is survived by his loving wife Anne Paquin Kane; four children, John (wife Tracy), Kathleen (husband Jeff), Christine (husband Todd), and Thomas (wife Mary Nell). He was a wonderful, loving Grandfather/Papa to his nine grandchildren: Meghan, Anna, John Patrick, Nicholas, Ryan, Ellie, Katie, Olivia and Eliza. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Mary; nephews, Patrick (wife Meaghan and six children), Andrew Kane, Chris Kane (wife Michelle); and niece, Debbie Kane Mullen (husband Paul).
The family will receive friends at the Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Home (3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC), on Friday, February 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 8 at 8 a.m. at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 1011 Eastwood Road, Wilmington, with Father Daniel Oschwald officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of John Kane to Xavier High School’s Annual Fund, (www.xavierhs.org/give) or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, www.LCFH.org.